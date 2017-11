Who Will Be The Subject Of The Next ‘WWE 365’?

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE is already working on their next “WWE 365” special for the WWE Network and this one will focus on AJ Styles.

Related: AJ Styles Soars Up WWE’s Power Rankings (Video)

WWE 2K18’s Top 10 Destructive DDTs

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Turning the tide of a match is as easy as hitting one DDT for a WWE Superstar! See how your favorite Superstars perform their biggest DDTs in WWE 2K18! Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

WWE Wishes Naomi A Happy Birthday

WWE has posted the following on-line wishing Naomi a happy birthday: