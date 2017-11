Shawn Michaels Shares ‘The Marine’ Make-Up Room Photo Shawn Michaels has posted the following on Twitter: Another day at the “Office”!!! This is a blast by the way!!! #Marine6 pic.twitter.com/iXiTw89rSx — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 30, 2017 Related: Shawn Michaels & Becky Lynch Join WWE Studios’ ‘The Marine’ Franchise; The Miz Returning For 6th Film, More WWE Applies For New Community Outreach Trademark WWE has applied for the trademark to “Kidz4Kidz” to be used as part of their community outreach program. Here is the listed description for the application: Community outreach services in the fields of bullying, diversity, inclusion and pediatric cancer; organizing and conducting volunteer programs in the fields of bullying, diversity, inclusion and pediatric cancer; charitable services, namely, organizing and conducting volunteer programs and community service projects aimed at increasing awareness of bullying, diversity, inclusion and pediatric cancer; administration of a program to promote community service; charitable services, namely, organizing and conducting volunteer programs and community service projects; charitable services, namely, organizing and conducting volunteer programs and community service projects for children.