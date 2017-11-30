Ricky Morton Talks To Tommy Dreamer About ECW Closing, Vince McMahon, His Favorite Part About Working In The WWE Offices, More

The following has been sent to WrestleZone by The School of Morton podcast featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton The ninth episode of the School of Morton podcast co-hosted by WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Ricky Morton of the Rock n’ Roll Express is available for download right now! Tommy Dreamer joins the show to talk about working in talent relations alongside Vince McMahon in WWE, Paul Heyman in ECW, and being the promoter of House of Hardcore. Plus, next weeks guest is “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Tommy Dreamer goes in-depth about Paul Heyman and ECW closing: “I forgave him and I told him this. I forgave him for everything. I lost a lot of money. I lost my parents money and when he did his review on Monday Night RAW for when he was like the general manager and cut a promo on Vince McMahon and he said… I lied. I did everything I could to keep my company afloat just like you would Vince and he cut this really, really great and I should’t say promo. When real promos aren’t scripted they are direct from the heart and have meaning and I remember there sitting there watching it and at first crying and then I was like I get it… and especially I get it owning my own wrestling company now.” On working directly for Vince McMahon in WWE Tommy Dreamer stated: “I worked alongside him. I worked in the office next to him which he has veins of coffee because one he never sleeps, he may be a vampire and two his office is always cold so that’s another way he could be a vampire but I’ve got nothing but respect for Vince McMahon, I love him.” On his favorite part in working in the office for WWE and people he signed that did him proud: “I hired a lot of men and women, that was my favorite part of the job. When I got to hire people and help them pursue their dream.” He said, “I hired CM Punk, Joey Mercury. I hired a lot of people who did me proud and did themselves proud. You need in this business someone to push for you and I was kind of that guy.” Download and subscribe now on iTunes at: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/school-morton-podcast-ricky-morton-scotty-campbell/id1293270353 at www.rickymortononline.com, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Google Play Music, Podbean, or Stitcher. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton will be in Pittsburgh, PA this Saturday for K.S.W.A. See details about upcoming School of Morton Shows in Erwin, Johnson City, and Chuckey, TN on facebook.com/schoolofmorton Next week’s guest will be “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Send your questions via Twitter to @RealRickyMorton and @ScottyIsOn. The School of Morton Podcast is co-hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton of the Rock N’ Roll Express and Scotty Campbell, a news/talk show host. The podcast is available for download with new episodes released on Thursdays at: rickymortonoline.com and at iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play Music, TuneIn, as well as other platforms. Follow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton at: facebook.com/schoolofmorton facebook.com/thebabyfacerickymorton twitter.com/realrickymorton Follow Co-Host Scotty Campbell at: facebook.com/scottyontheradio twitter.com/scottyison