Update On A Possible Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Brie Bella Gets Ready For Birdie’s First Christmas (Video)

Update On A Possible Women's Royal Rumble In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter it's noted that while there has been a lot of speculation about a possible women's Royal Rumble match no one backstage in WWE is talking like the idea has been green-lit. Meltzer goes on to note that the reason for all of the recent women call-ups, or returns in Paige's case, is because management just felt like they had burned through all of the women's programs on each brand since they only feature 7-8 women. The addition of new women spices up the divisions and was not intended to bulk up the rosters for a women's Royal Rumble match. With that said, Meltzer does say it could and should still happen. You can read the full WON with more insight from Meltzer by clicking HERE