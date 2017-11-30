WWE’s Plans For The Singh Bros This Weekend & Beyond, Which Superstar Has The Best Abs In WWE History?

WWE’s Plans For The Singh Bros This Weekend & Beyond

The Singh Brothers have posted the following on Twitter noting that, despite being attacked by Jinder Mahal on Smackdown Live, they will be traveling with WWE this weekend to work the WWE Live events in Peru and Mexico:

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer noted that the belief backstage in WWE is that The Singh Brothers did a great job as Jinder Mahal’s lackies and will most likely be sent to NXT until something comes along for them again. It does not sound like they will be released.

