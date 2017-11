William Regal Announces Huge NXT Battle Royal

WWE has shared the following video on-line:

Per NXT General Manager William Regal, the winner of tonight’s Battle Royal will earn the final available spot in a series of matches that will determine the next challenger to NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Mustafa Ali Says His Back Hurts From Carrying Cedric

Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali continue to escalate their rivalry on-line ahead of competing against one another in a fatal 4-way match this Monday on RAW:

Keep running your mouth to the camera @MustafaAliWWE. You’ll just end up counting lights again after I CHECK your LUMBAR! https://t.co/WxtqGB8OLL — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 30, 2017