Behind The Scenes Look At Luke Harper On 'Damnation' WWE has released the following video on-line: Step behind the scenes of Harper's appearance on the USA drama "Damnation," airing Tuesday, Dec. 5. I really enjoyed this. Awesome to see how much respect the cast and crew showed Luke. This really makes him look like a star. I've never watched Damnation but I'll definitely be checking out this episode for sure.