The Latest On When Ciampa Could Return From Injury

Dave Meltzer has posted the following on Twitter commenting on when Tommaso Ciampa could return from injury:

Not sure but it feels to me he should be close, he had several different surgeries, was working on a lot of hurt bodyparts. https://t.co/wXcvKacPwo — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 30, 2017

