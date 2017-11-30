Cody Rhodes Comments On Getting Attention With The ‘All In’ Show, Why He Has No Regrets About The #BCInvasion Of RAW

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling; you can read a few highlights below: Cody comments on the proposed ‘All In’ 10,000 seat show: “I’m the son of the ‘American Dream.’ Of course I’m a dreamer. My dad had no fear. As a promoter and businessman, he had no fear. I’m 32 and entering the prime of my career, so why would I be afraid? I’ve found these friends and businessmen in the Bucks, and I believe the business cannot continue to go on the path it’s going. It has to continue to change, and there have to be people who are going to change it. I really can’t claim to be any of that until we fill this joint up, but I am not afraid of what we are about to do.” Cody Rhodes Says He Wants To Face Daniel Bryan In The ‘ALL IN’ Main Event, Comments On Wanting ROH’s Involvement, Choosing A Host City Cody comments on the reaction to the Bullet Club invasion of WWE RAW: “It made a bigger impact than we imagined it was going to have. I actually got in the car with my wife, Marty, and Hangman [Page] right after, and I said, ‘Just so you know, this is going to change a bunch of stuff.’ Marty was like, ‘No, I don’t think anything will come of it,’ but then the amount of stuff that came out of it, which is public with a cease and desist, and there were a lot of entertained fans and pro-WWE fans who were disappointed. “People should watch it, because it’s done in the context of ‘Being The Elite’, which was almost a parody of what was done very well by Degeneration X in 1998. I definitely don’t have any regrets. It’s unfortunate if it upset some people, which it did, but I don’t have any regrets. We had a permit to film, so this wasn’t as guerrilla style as people think it was. It was about ‘Being The Elite’ more than it was about being against WWE. No regrets.”