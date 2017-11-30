Rob Gronkowski Reacts To The Hype Bros Breakup On Smackdown, Chris Jericho’s Airport Musings (Video)

Bill Pritchard
No More Hype

The following video features Rob Gronkowski reacting to his friend Mojo Rawley turning on Zack Ryder on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

The Hype Bros Split Up On WWE Smackdown (Video), Update On Becky Lynch Following Last Week’s Attack

Airport Musings

The following video is from Chris Jericho’s new YouTube channel where he provides a daily update about setting out to do press for season two of ‘But I’m Chris Jericho’; Jericho also posted a photo on the press tour on his Instagram account (seen below):

Great time hanging with #MrOrlando during the #ButImChrisJericho Season 2 @CBC press junket today! @cbckidsca @cbccomedy

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

