Flash Morgan Webster Comments On His MODFather Character, Similarities To Naom Dar, Sean Waltman On Blurred Lines For Babyfaces & Heels

Wrestler Flash Morgan Webster is the special guest on X-Pac 1-2-360 this week, and he talks about being the MOD father of professional wrestling and more. You can read a few excerpts and watch the interview below, and download the show on iTunes. Flash Morgan Webster Talks About Noam Dar: We’ve known each other for years but there was a period where I didn’t meet Noam for about two years. Then the time we kinda bumped into each other at Progress, we kinda of were already friends just based on the fact we like the same music, we like the same stuff but that was another thing. When I started going down this route I knew he was a big Oasis fan, I knew he was doing a lot of Oasis references, so I had to make sure that when I ended up on shows with Noam that I look completely different from him. That kinda forged who I am. Flash Morgan Webster Talks About His Mod Character: I started in 2009 started in school pretty much next to Mark Andrews and for awhile I was very much cookie cutter just like him, just a clean baby face high flyer. I can remember somebody saying at one point, that there is nothing that made me and him stand out from each other. My mum’s always brought me up on Nomad Soul and all the mod music. I was always a big fan of Oasis growing up and it was the music that I listen to, but I never thought I’d bring it into wrestling. I don’t know why I was, but there’s a song “This is England” I don’t think it was big in the U.S. but it was on at the time and I was just obsessed with it and I thought what if I go down in this root of this mod character. At the time I was just wrestling as Flash Morgan and I looked up up a lot of british surnames, nobody was called Webster, so I added Webster in the end. I started off again with tricks and few mod references and throughout the course of the next two to three years I thought to myself how can I almost look like a rockstar coming through the curtain. Sean Talks About Babyfaces and Heels: There are not necessarily baby faces or heels these days.We don’t have to have a guy with a white hat and a guy with a black hat. People can pick who they like. As long as they care about both competitors. When you’re coming up and they try to introduce you somebody as a babyface it makes it so hard. When no one knows you, to try to past you off as a crowd favorite. People don’t like to be told who to like. Either introduce somebody and see what the people think or introduce them as a heel. You are really not doing the wrestler much of a service if you try to push him as a babyface. Get it all on this week’s brand new episode of AfterBuzz TV’s X-Pac 12360. Two words for you…DOWNLOAD IT!