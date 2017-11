Austin Aries recently spoke with Kyle Symes for Combat Press; you can read a few excerpts below: Austin Aries comments on using the term ‘plant-based diet’ instead of veganism: “I don’t want to set people up for failure. I didn’t go vegan overnight and I certainly don’t expect anyone else to. The reason I like to use the term ‘plant-based diet’ is because anyone can implement more of a plant-based diet in their life. It can be a gradual progression. And I believe if people open their minds and make small changes to feel a difference, they’ll keep taking on that journey at their own speed. I’m not trying to veganize the world.” Aries comments on setting yourself up so a healthy diet is your priority: “If people open up their fridges or cabinets, they’re going to see staple foods that help sustain them and then they’re going to see luxury foods. Like cereal, for example. Cereal has very little nutritional value, but you’re going to spend three to four dollars on a box of cereal. You’re not getting much nutrition for that three or four dollars. Or another example, a bag of rice. That bag of rice that you make yourself is really cheap. A bag of lentils and a bag of beans is very cheap. What’s not cheap is having someone prepare all of it for you. Once you decide that eating and a diet is a priority for you, you’re going to move resources to eat a healthy lifestyle. It’s really something you have to make a priority for yourself.” Related: Austin Aries Says He Can Finally Be Free, Comments On His WWE Release, Talks Earning His Past Reputation & Finding The Hard Truth About Himself Aries comments on trying to help people achieve a healthy lifestyle: “I’ve been really blessed and lucky for the past 17 years in this business. As an entertainer, our job is to make you forget about your problems. That’s why we listen to music or watch MMA and other sports. As I transition to a different part of my career, I want to start helping people solve their problems instead of just forgetting about them.”