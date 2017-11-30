John Cena Being Sued By Ford Motor Company Over Sale Of His $500K Car

TMZ is reporting John Cena is being sued by Ford for selling his 2017 Ford GT because he violated terms of a contract with the car company.

According to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Michigan, Cena was “selected from thousands of applicants for the opportunity to purchase the Ford GT” and agreed to keep the car, valued at $500,000, for at least two years before selling it. Cena ended up selling the car soon after purchasing it, and Ford ended up filing suit.

Ford is demanding Cena forfeits all profits from the sale, and is suing for damages. The company claims:

“Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill due to the improper sale.”

According to the suit, Cena told the company he sold the car and other property to pay bills.