5 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexa Bliss (Video), Corey Graves Set To Host New WWE Network Show?

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexa Bliss (Video) In the latest edition of ‘WWE List This!’, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is the focal point as WWE throws out five things you may not know about the former NXT star. Bliss is currently enjoying her second reign with the belt, and is just under three weeks away from becoming the longest reigning champion since the title’s inception at WrestleMania 32. RELATED: Bliss & Natalya Chat Backstage At MYC (Video)

Corey Graves Set To Host New WWE Network Show? According to PWInsider, WWE commentator Corey Graves is set to have a brand new WWE Network show on the horizon called ‘Straight to the Source’. Graves has previously hosted both Culture Shock and Superstar Ink, in addition to being a panellist on the popular Bring It To The Table.