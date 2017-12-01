The Undertaker Features In WWE’s Flashback Friday, UFC Set For Double Header This Weekend

The Undertaker Features In WWE’s Flashback Friday The Undertaker is the featured superstar for this week’s Flashback Friday, as WWE remembers some of his most memorable moments and matches from the last 27 years. Many fans continue to speculate as to whether or not Taker will make an appearance in New Orleans next April, whether it be as an in-ring performer or as the Hall of Fame headliner. RELATED: Jerry Lawler Discusses Undertaker Backstage At Survivor Series Relive some of the #Undertaker‘s most memorable and exciting matches on #Flashbackfriday! https://t.co/aeEO2pSBWp — WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2017 UFC Set For Double Header This Weekend The UFC returns once again this weekend with not one but two events, with tonight’s Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale being followed by Saturday night’s blockbuster UFC 218 card in Detroit. Our friends over at Sherdog will be providing you with full coverage of both shows, staring with the TUF Finale. You can find the official card here.