NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Tickets Selling At Record Pace

Wrestle Kingdom 12 was always going to be a popular show for fans to attend, with Kazuchika Okada vs Testuya Naito & Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho alone being two matches that were destined to draw in a big attendance. However, according to NJPW’s Director of their North American Expansion George Carroll, sales are going even better than anyone could’ve imagined. The event, as always, will take place on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. RELATED: NJPW Results: 11/30 World Tag League (Sami Callihan, Jeff Cobb, War Machine, K.E.S & More Do Battle In Korakuen) The hype for Wrestle Kingdom is building! Proof of how big its going to be is in reading stuff like this “Tickets for the January 4, 2018 event are selling at 180% of the pace that Wrestle Kingdom 11 set last year” There is a movement afoot! Subscribe to @njpwworld now! pic.twitter.com/r3MtaxsVpD — George W Carroll Jr (@GCarroll77) November 30, 2017