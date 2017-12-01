Impact Wrestling Results (11/30): Alberto El Patron vs Johnny Impact, Knockouts Championship Tournament & More! (Photos)

Harry Kettle
Impact Wrestling Results (11/30): Alberto El Patron vs Johnny Impact, Knockouts Championship Tournament & More! (Photos)

(Photo by Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images for Samsung)

Impact Wrestling Results

November 30th, 2017

Results courtesy of Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Another episode of Impact Wrestling is officially in the books, with last night’s event being headlined by a grudge match between Johnny Impact & Alberto El Patron.

RELATED: Lucha Underground Announces Season 4; Johnny Mundo Teases ‘I’ll Take Back What’s Mine’ (Video)

Lauren Van Ness defeated Madison Rayne & KC Spinelli to advance to Knockouts Tournament Finals

  • Van Ness hit the Unprettier on Spinelli for the win

Taiji Ishimori defeated Hakim Zane

  • Ishimori wins with the 450 splash

Sami Callihan defeated Randy Myers

  • Callihan won the match with a lariat

James Storm defeated Texano

  • Storm wins it with a Last Call Superkick

Kurt Angle defeated Samoa Joe in GWN Flashback Moment of the Week

  • Angle wins with the ankle lock

Matt Sydal defeated Tyson Dux

  • Sydal wins with a Shooting Star Press

Johnny Impact defeated Alberto El Patron

  • Impact hit Starship Pain for the win

 
Alberto El Patronimpact wrestlingjohnny impactKnockouts Championshiplaurel van nessTNA
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"