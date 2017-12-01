Impact Wrestling Results (11/30): Alberto El Patron vs Johnny Impact, Knockouts Championship Tournament & More! (Photos)

|
Impact Wrestling Results
November 30th, 2017
Results courtesy of Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Another episode of Impact Wrestling is officially in the books, with last night’s event being headlined by a grudge match between Johnny Impact & Alberto El Patron.
Lauren Van Ness defeated Madison Rayne & KC Spinelli to advance to Knockouts Tournament Finals
Taiji Ishimori defeated Hakim Zane
Sami Callihan defeated Randy Myers
James Storm defeated Texano
Kurt Angle defeated Samoa Joe in GWN Flashback Moment of the Week
Matt Sydal defeated Tyson Dux
Johnny Impact defeated Alberto El Patron