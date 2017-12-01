Impact Wrestling Results (11/30): Alberto El Patron vs Johnny Impact, Knockouts Championship Tournament & More! (Photos)

Impact Wrestling Results

November 30th, 2017

Results courtesy of Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Another episode of Impact Wrestling is officially in the books, with last night’s event being headlined by a grudge match between Johnny Impact & Alberto El Patron.

RELATED: Lucha Underground Announces Season 4; Johnny Mundo Teases ‘I’ll Take Back What’s Mine’ (Video)

Lauren Van Ness defeated Madison Rayne & KC Spinelli to advance to Knockouts Tournament Finals

Van Ness hit the Unprettier on Spinelli for the win

Taiji Ishimori defeated Hakim Zane

Ishimori wins with the 450 splash

Sami Callihan defeated Randy Myers

Callihan won the match with a lariat

James Storm defeated Texano

Storm wins it with a Last Call Superkick

Kurt Angle defeated Samoa Joe in GWN Flashback Moment of the Week

Angle wins with the ankle lock

Matt Sydal defeated Tyson Dux

Sydal wins with a Shooting Star Press

Johnny Impact defeated Alberto El Patron

Impact hit Starship Pain for the win