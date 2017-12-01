Andre The Giant Documentary Trailer Released (Video), Total Divas Ratings Down Once Again

Harry Kettle
Andre The Giant Documentary Trailer Released (Video), Total Divas Ratings Down Once Again

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Andre The Giant Documentary Trailer Released (Video)

HBO’s Andre The Giant documentary, which is set to be released in Spring 2018, now has an official trailer which was uploaded to YouTube earlier today.

RELATED: ‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton Talks Randy’s Feud w/ Jinder, If He Could Outdrink Andre The Giant, His Friendship & History w/ Roddy Piper, More

Total Divas Ratings Down Once Again

As reported by PWInsider, the return of Total Divas didn’t do all too well in the ratings, as the show dropped down to 548,000 viewers following the Thanksgiving break. On average, Season Seven has seen a dramatic decrease in the ratings in comparison to past seasons.

TOTAL DIVAS SEASON SEVEN

Date                                   Total Viewers
11/01/207  S7 Premiere 556,000
11/08/2017 500,000
11/15/2017 629,000
11/29/2017 548,000

Andre The GianthbolanaMarysetotal divasWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"