Andre The Giant Documentary Trailer Released (Video), Total Divas Ratings Down Once Again

Andre The Giant Documentary Trailer Released (Video) HBO's Andre The Giant documentary, which is set to be released in Spring 2018, now has an official trailer which was uploaded to YouTube earlier today.

Total Divas Ratings Down Once Again As reported by PWInsider, the return of Total Divas didn’t do all too well in the ratings, as the show dropped down to 548,000 viewers following the Thanksgiving break. On average, Season Seven has seen a dramatic decrease in the ratings in comparison to past seasons. TOTAL DIVAS SEASON SEVEN Date Total Viewers 11/01/207 S7 Premiere 556,000 11/08/2017 500,000 11/15/2017 629,000 11/29/2017 548,000