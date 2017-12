UFC Ultimate Fighter 26 Results (12/1): Modafferi v Montano For Women’s Flyweight Title, O’Malley v Ware, Honchak v Murphy, More

Our friends at Sherdog.com are providing live, play-by-play coverage for tonight’s UFC Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale.

If you would like to view their full play-by-play results please click HERE

Here is the full card for UFC Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale:

UFC Women’s Flyweight Title Fight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Nicco Montano

Sean O’Malley vs. Terrion Ware

Barb Honchak vs. Lauren Murphy

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Eric Spicely

DeAnna Bennett vs. Melinda Fabian

Brett Johns vs. Joe Soto

Christina Marks vs. Montana De La Rosa

Ryan Janes vs. Andrew Sanchez

Karine Gevorgyan vs. Rachael Ostovich

Ariel Beck vs. Shana Dobson

Gillian Robertson vs. Emily Whitmire