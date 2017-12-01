Three New Title Matches Confirmed For WWE Clash Of Champions (Video)

Bill Pritchard
wwe clash of champions

Graphics / Type Treatment By Bill Pritchard

WWE posted the following breaking news video featuring Byron Saxton announcing the following matches for the WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view this month:

Smackdown Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) vs Natalya

United States Championship
Baron Corbin (c) vs Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler

Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) vs The New Day vs Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

The three new title bouts join the WWE Championship match featuring AJ Styles defending against Jinder Mahal on the match card. WWE Clash Of Champions takes place on Sunday, December 17th at the TD Garden in Boston.
Baron Corbinbobby roodechad gableCharlotte FlairDolph Zigglernatalyashelton benjaminthe new dayThe UsosWWEWWE Clash of Champions
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"