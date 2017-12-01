Three New Title Matches Confirmed For WWE Clash Of Champions (Video)

WWE posted the following breaking news video featuring Byron Saxton announcing the following matches for the WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view this month:

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Natalya

United States Championship

Baron Corbin (c) vs Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs The New Day vs Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

The three new title bouts join the WWE Championship match featuring AJ Styles defending against Jinder Mahal on the match card. WWE Clash Of Champions takes place on Sunday, December 17th at the TD Garden in Boston.