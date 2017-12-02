Press Release: PCW Ultra Announces The Great Muta Set To Compete At Anniversary Show

As seen below, PCW Ultra has officially confirmed that The Great Muta will be competing for them on January 19th at their anniversary show.

PCW ULTRA™ Announces The Great Muta to Compete at January 19 Event

Japanese Legend to Wrestle at PCW 2nd Anniversary Event

Los Angeles, CA, December 1, 2017 – Los Angeles-based professional wrestling promotion, PCW ULTRA TM announced today that Japanese wrestling legend, The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh), will wrestle at the company’s 2nd anniversary event on January 19, 2018 in Wilmington, CA. Specifics on whom he will be wrestling have not yet been released.

“The Great Muta is arguably the greatest Japanese wrestler of all-time,” commented Mike Scharnagl, owner of PCW. “Each time we have an event, our goal is to make it better than our prior event. With January 19th being our 2nd anniversary show, we wanted to present the fans something truly special. It doesn’t get more special than The Great Muta, in fact, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness one of the all-time greats in action.”

Muta, who first gained fame in the United States for the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance), has more than 20 championships to his credit including singles titles: IWGP Heavyweight Championship (New Japan Pro Wrestling; 4x), Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship (All Japan Pro Wrestling; 3x), NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1x), Wrestle-1 Championship (1x), and NWA World Television Championship (1x), and tag team championships in New Japan (IWGP; 6x), All Japan (5x) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW; 1x).

Muta will also be holding a pro wrestling training seminar on January 20th at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens, CA, which is the premier pro wrestling school in Southern California. This is a huge opportunity for wrestlers from all over the world to learn puroresu from one the masters of the style, The Great Muta. Spots are limited, so interested wrestlers are encouraged to register early.

Further information and tickets for PCW ULTRA’s 2nd Anniversary Show and the pro wrestling seminar taught by The Great Muta at Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy is available at PCWULTRA.com.

PCW ULTRA is proudly supported by sponsors including The Dudes’ Brewing, Chemical Guys, TORQ Tool Company, Detail Garage, Iguana Kelley’s and La Perla Tapatia Meat Market.