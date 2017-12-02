Ronda Rousey Pro Wrestling Training Video Released, UFC’s ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor Wins Black Label Pro Title

Ronda Rousey Pro Wrestling Training Video Released

Ronda Rousey has released the following video on Twitter teasing content for RondaRousey.com. In it she can be seen training at the WWE Performance Center and in the ring with Natalya:

Our launch date is getting closer every day! Here’s the latest preview for https://t.co/PsLSibFNz9 #RondaRouseyDOTcom pic.twitter.com/8T4RPxfANw — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 1, 2017

UFC’s ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor Wins Black Label Pro Title

I was on commentary for “Black Label Pro: 1st Of Tha Month” last night in Crown Point, IN and of note UFC’s “Filthy” Tom Lawlor was crowned the promotion’s first ever Black Label Pro Champion.

Lawlor won after defeating AJ Gray in the finals of The Darkest Timeline Championship Tournament. The match wasn’t without controversy as Lawlor won with an assist from Dominic Garrini who turned on Gray:

The full show will be available shortly on Powerbomb.tv and Smart Mark Video.

Black Label Pro’s next show is January 13th and more information can be found HERE