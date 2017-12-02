WWE NXT To Air On The USA Network?, Candice Michelle Opens Up About Her Retirement Match Tonight At HoH

OnMilwaukee: How did you respond to Tommy’s offer to wrestle again?
Candice Michelle: I just knew what he was going to say, and I knew it was the perfect timing. And it’s just such a gift, really, what he’s giving me. I didn’t realize I had so many feelings still, because I’ve been grateful to have moved on after wrestling, which I feel is a really hard thing to do.
But I had a beautiful family. I’ve been a mom full time. It was just time for me to be me again, to find out who I was. So to have this opportunity, to be in my home town, to come back and wrestle and to face my fans, and face my fears and everything that happened …
You’re crying right now. Are you ready for this?
I did training at Knox Pro Wrestling Academy, back in L.A. That first bump … woo! That sh*t hurts. You forget. And my body forgot. I trained for a month and a half there a couple times a week. I cried every time I was there. Whether it was because I was in pain or because I missed it, or because of facing those spirits.
Is this a one-time thing?
Final match, yeah.
You can watch House of Hardcore Blizzard Brawl tonight via Twitch