WWE NXT To Air On The USA Network?, Candice Michelle Opens Up About Her Retirement Match Tonight At HoH

WWE NXT To Air On The USA Network? The USA Network currently lists a one-hour airing of WWE NXT for Wednesday December 13, 2017 at 7 pm EST. WWE has yet to comment or confirm the airing but the listing has been picked up by several major cable distributors including Comcast, Verizon, and DirecTV. It would make sense for NXT to make it's USA debut on that day because that will be "WWE Week" on the USA Network. Candice Michelle Talks Retirement Match Tonight At HoH OnMilwaukee has a new article up featuring an interview with former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle. In it she discusses her retirement match tonight against fellow former WWE Superstar Victoria (aka Lisa Marie Varon) at Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore Blizzard Brawl. We have included an excerpt below. The full article can be found HERE. OnMilwaukee: How did you respond to Tommy's offer to wrestle again? Candice Michelle: I just knew what he was going to say, and I knew it was the perfect timing. And it's just such a gift, really, what he's giving me. I didn't realize I had so many feelings still, because I've been grateful to have moved on after wrestling, which I feel is a really hard thing to do. But I had a beautiful family. I've been a mom full time. It was just time for me to be me again, to find out who I was. So to have this opportunity, to be in my home town, to come back and wrestle and to face my fans, and face my fears and everything that happened … You're crying right now. Are you ready for this? I did training at Knox Pro Wrestling Academy, back in L.A. That first bump … woo! That sh*t hurts. You forget. And my body forgot. I trained for a month and a half there a couple times a week. I cried every time I was there. Whether it was because I was in pain or because I missed it, or because of facing those spirits. Is this a one-time thing? Final match, yeah. You can watch House of Hardcore Blizzard Brawl tonight via Twitch