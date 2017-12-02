Dalton Castle ‘I’m Going To Be The Man Who Kicks Cody’s D*ck!’; Relives Feud w/ Cody Before ROH Title Match

The above video features Dalton Castle reliving his feud with Ring of Honor Champion Cody ahead of their title match at Final Battle.

This clip is being released with Ring of Honor’s permission exclusively by WrestleZone in conjunction with our weekly Fridays of Honor series. It will be included in this weekend’s episode of ROH TV!

Apologies for the one day delay! Consider it a SATURDAY OF HONOR!

Related: Bully Ray Dudley Implies In-Ring Retirement At ROH ‘Global Wars: Chicago’; ROH COO Joe Koff Comments

Some of our exclusive photos from ROH Global Wars: Chicago can be found below: