UFC 218 Results (12/2): Featherweight Championship Holloway vs Aldo, Ngannou v Overeem, More

Our friends at Sherdog.com have provided the following live, play-by-play coverage for tonight’s UFC 218.
Here is the full card for UFC Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale:
UFC Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo
Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem
Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis
Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje
Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson
Paul Felder vs. Charles Oliveira
Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira
Drakkar Klose vs. David Teymur
Cortney Casey vs. Felice Herrig
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi
Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes
Allen Crowder vs. Justin Willis
Amanda Bobby Cooper vs. Angela Magana