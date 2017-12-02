UFC 218 Results (12/2): Featherweight Championship Holloway vs Aldo, Ngannou v Overeem, More

Our friends at Sherdog.com have provided the following live, play-by-play coverage for tonight’s UFC 218.

If you would like to view their full play-by-play results please click HERE

Here is the full card for UFC Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale:

UFC Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo

Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje

Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson

Paul Felder vs. Charles Oliveira

Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira

Drakkar Klose vs. David Teymur

Cortney Casey vs. Felice Herrig

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes

Allen Crowder vs. Justin Willis

Amanda Bobby Cooper vs. Angela Magana