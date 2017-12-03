WWE Network Programming For Next Week Revealed

As reported by PWInsider, the official schedule for next week’s WWE Network programming has been released.

MONDAY

12 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Raw” from September 21, 2015 which has the following description: “Kane’s agenda is questioned when he gives Seth Rollins a rematch for United States Title. Plus, Charlotte, The Wyatt Family, and more!”

Monday following ” Raw”, it will be the debut of “Straight To the Source” hosted by Corey Graves. The first guest on the show will be Roman Reigns.

TUESDAY

At 10 PM Eastern, it will be a new edition of “205 Live.”

WEDNESDAY

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new edition of “WWE NXT” which will feature the following:

*Championship Celebration for Andrade “Cien” Almas presented by Zelina Vega

*Ruby Riott versus Sonya Deville in a No Holds Barred match

FRIDAY

The “Flashback Friday” marathon will focus on the shortest title reigns:

Starting at 3 PM Eastern, it will be Raw from February 21, 2011 which has the following description: “John Cena addresses The Rock’s recent comments. The Undertaker is confronted by a new challenger to his streak. CM Punk faces John Morrison.”

At 4:30 PM Eastern, it will be ” The WWE List” episode focusing on OMG Title Matches.

At 5 PM Eastern, it will be a live stream debut of ” Smackdown” from February 18, 2011 which has the following description: “SmackDown celebrates 600 episodes with a 12-Man Tag Team Match. Vickie Guerrero’s plans to give Dolph Ziggler the World Title backfire.”

At 6:25 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Raw” from July 25, 2011 which features the following description: “As the tournament to crown a new WWE Champion concludes, another Superstar returns to stake his claim in the title picture.”

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be a broadcast of 2009’s ” Extreme Rules” pay-per-view which has the following description: “World Champion Edge vs Jeff Hardy in a Ladder Match. Randy Orton defends the WWE Title in a Steel Cage vs Batista and John Cena vs Big Show.”

SATURDAY

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be ” This Week in WWE.”

Sunday

At 12:30 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Raw” from September 19th 2016 which has the following description: “WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens meets Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage. Plus, a Fatal 4-Way Match, Seth Rollins faces Rusev, and much more!”

This will be followed at 3PM Eastern by WWE “Clash of Champions” 2016 which has the following description: “Kevin Owens defends the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins. Plus, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn, and many more!”