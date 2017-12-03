WWE Superstars Meet With Fans In Mexico City (Photos), SD Live Star Leaves Tour?

WWE Superstars Meet With Fans In Mexico City (Photos)

The New Day, Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode all met with fans recently in Mexico City as part of the blue brand’s current tour.

RELATED: Three New Title Matches Confirmed For WWE Clash Of Champions (Video)

SD Live Star Leaves Tour?

The newest heel on the SmackDown Live roster, Mojo Rawley, teamed up with Erick Rowan last night at a house show in Peru. According to PWInsider, the reason this happened is that Luke Harper has been supposedly sent home from the tour.