As reported by Yahoo Sports, the planned demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome didn't quite go to plan this afternoon. The stadium, which hosted the iconic WrestleMania 3 event where Hulk Hogan defeated Andre The Giant, has been in a state of limbo for years now. Here is the failed #Silverdome implosion from SkyFOX pic.twitter.com/6hD7PyTHIM — Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) December 3, 2017