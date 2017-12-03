WWE Merida Live Event Results (12/2): Shinsuke Nakamura vs Sami Zayn, AJ Styles vs Jinder Mahal & More! (Photos)

|
WWE Merida Live Event Results
December 2nd, 2017
Merida, Yucatan, Mexico
Results courtesy of PWInsider
WWE’s SmackDown Live roster continued their recent tour with an appearance in Mexico, which saw several high profile bouts take place.
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn
Mojo Rawley & Erick Rowan defeated Zack Ryder & Tye Dillinger
Randy Orton defeated Rusev
Charlotte defeated Natalya to retain SD Live Women’s Championship
The Usos defeated The New Day & Benjamin and Gable to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships
Baron Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler, Sin Cara & Bobby Roode to retain US Championship
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to retain WWE Championship