WWE Merida Live Event Results (12/2): Shinsuke Nakamura vs Sami Zayn, AJ Styles vs Jinder Mahal & More! (Photos)

WWE Merida Live Event Results

December 2nd, 2017

Merida, Yucatan, Mexico

Results courtesy of PWInsider

WWE’s SmackDown Live roster continued their recent tour with an appearance in Mexico, which saw several high profile bouts take place.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

Mojo Rawley & Erick Rowan defeated Zack Ryder & Tye Dillinger

Randy Orton defeated Rusev

Charlotte defeated Natalya to retain SD Live Women’s Championship

The Usos defeated The New Day & Benjamin and Gable to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships

Baron Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler, Sin Cara & Bobby Roode to retain US Championship

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to retain WWE Championship

