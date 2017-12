House Of Hardcore Results (2/12): Austin Aries vs Joey Mercury, Tommy Dreamer vs Abyss, Candice Michelle’s Final Match & More! (Photos)

House Of Hardcore Results

December 2nd, 2017

Waukesha, Wisconsin

Results courtesy of PWInsider

House Of Hardcore put on yet another tremendous event last night in Wisconsin, with WZ’s very own Nick Hausman making an appearance as the ring announcer.

Guido Maritato defeated Dark Horse Nick Cutler

MVP defeated Jay Bradley

Nick Aldis defeated Carlito

Bull James defeated Curt Stallion, Conor Braxton & Arik Cannon

Willie Mack defeated Brian Cage

Swoggle & Al Snow defeated Squad World Order

Abyss defeated Tommy Dreamer

Candice Michelle defeated Lisa Marie Varon

Austin Aries defeated Joey Mercury

Packed house tonight for @HouseofHardcore We hope you’re enjoying the show!#HOH36 pic.twitter.com/kGpHBhziXT — House of Hardcore (@HouseofHardcore) December 3, 2017