Alexa Bliss Features On Canvas 2 Canvas, Preview For New WWE Network Show Released (Videos)

Alexa Bliss Features On Canvas 2 Canvas, Preview For New WWE Network Show Released

Alexa Bliss Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

On the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, the featured superstar is none other than Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

Preview For New WWE Network Show Released (Video)

For a while now it has been rumoured that Corey Graves is set to host a brand new show on the WWE Network, and now, we finally have a release date – as well as a preview clip. ‘Straight to the Source’ will debut following Monday Night Raw, and it seems as if the show’s first interview will be with Roman Reigns.
