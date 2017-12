Matt Hardy’s broken transformation has been ongoing for quite some time now, and if this Twitter video is anything to go by, then it seems as if we may be on the verge of seeing the character officially debut on WWE television. Hardy has been using the word ‘woken’ during these recent snippets, which could be a sign that he’s not allowed to use the official broken term due to his legal issues with Impact Wrestling.

