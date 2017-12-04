WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WZChat

WWE Raw Results December 4th, 2017

In Ring Segment: Kurt Angle Angle tells us that tonight Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will get a shot at Sheamus and Cesaro's Raw tag team titles. Angle adds that because of what transpired last week on Raw Roman Reigns will defend the Intercontinental Championship against… before he can answer, Jason Jordan's music hits. Jordan enters the ring and tells his father that he wants Reigns. Angle says Reigns can't be serious. Jordan's knee is still hurt. Jordan says he can do this. The crowd is mercilessly booing Jordan. Jordan lists all the people he has been able to hang within the ring, including Reigns. Jordan begs for this chance, plus Reigns said he was willing to fight anyone. Reigns joins Angle and Jordan in the ring. Reigns tells Angle that he is a fighting champion but he is going to fight Samoa Joe tonight, not Angle's son. Reigns says he has some advice for Jordan: instead of running to his father and begging for a shot, step up and take it. Jordan laughs and says Reigns has no right to complain about someone being handed an opportunity. Joe's music hits and Joe joins the proceedings. Joe says as much as he is enjoying the two of them playing tough, his patience is running thin. Joe accepts Reigns challenge and offers him a five-second chance to back out of it. Jordan says he doesn't have to come out here and talk tough. When he challenges someone he does it to their face. He doesn't have to attack anyone from behind. Reigns says the five seconds are up. Before Reigns can finish Jordan waist locks him and tosses him across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex. Angle holds Jordan back. Jordan leaves the ring. Reigns gets to his feet and tells Joe he can wait till later tonight. Reigns wants Jordan right now. #WZChat "I carry my Intercontinental Title like a target on my back."

