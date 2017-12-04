Triple H Confirms Two New NXT Live Events On Royal Rumble Weekend, WWE Hypes Corbin’s Clash Of Champions Title Match

NXT Road Trip Triple H posted the following, confirming NXT will host live events in Albany, New York and Toms River, New Jersey this January. The events are scheduled to run the same weekend as NXT Takeover and the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia: Days before @WWENXT takes over Philadelphia…see the #NXTRoadTrip in:#NXTAlbany 1/25#NXTTomsRiver 1/26 Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am ET.#NXTTickets.com #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/3lIB2djlOm — Triple H (@TripleH) December 4, 2017 Clash Of Champions WWE.com posted the following preview hyping Baron Corbin’s United States Championship defense against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler: Three New Title Matches Confirmed For WWE Clash Of Champions (Video) When Bobby Roode challenged Baron Corbin for the United States Title on SmackDown LIVE, The Lone Wolf replied with a curt, “No.” He might end up wishing he had taken the offer. At WWE Clash of Champions, a night where every championship is on the line, The Lone Wolf will now face two challengers for his title: Roode and, in a surprising twist, Dolph Ziggler, who has been a thorn in the side of The Glorious One since his debut late into the summer. The title match provides ample opportunity for both Superstars to reassert themselves. Roode came up short as part of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, and Ziggler hasn’t been seen since losing a 2-out-of-3-Falls Match to The Glorious One on Halloween, a night he openly wondered what would be next for his career. Corbin, meanwhile, is coming to the bout from an unexpected place of strength. The Lone Wolf is the only Superstar in the match who won at Survivor Series, knocking off then-Intercontinental Champion The Miz after a lengthy back-and-forth over social media where The A-Lister questioned Corbin’s commitment and talent. Having vindicated himself, it seems Corbin felt his work was done. Clearly, it’s just getting started. Tune in to WWE Clash of Champions, streaming live Sunday, Dec. 17, on the award-winning WWE Network at 8 ET/5 PT to see who emerges as United States Champion.