Brandi Rhodes On Balancing ‘WAGS’ & Wrestling, If She Expects Anything To Change After The Premiere, What She Learned From Barbie Blank

Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with Cody Williams for Fansided; you can read a few excerpts below: Brandi Rhodes on balancing wrestling with filming WAGS Atlanta, if it was stressful: Oh, definitely. [laughs] It actually was very — You know, filming a television show like this, they expect to have all of your time. But then when they also want to film things like your other work projects, they expect to be able to do that, but do it on their time, which that’s impossible for most people. So, it was a definite crazy balance trying to get them to be able to get what they needed and then me to be able to keep all of the commitments that I had already committed to. That was something that I had to let them know up front. Like, it’s my business. If I said I’m coming to do a show, I need to be able to do it. We can’t say ‘Oh, it’s okay for you to do the show,’ and then at the last minute say ‘Oh, well now you can’t, we need you to do this instead.” Which I think we were able to work out pretty well. But there were definitely some times where it kind of like — I had to give them that reminder of how things work in wrestling. Brandi comments on how things might change for her when WAGS Atlanta premieres this January: I honestly don’t expect things to change that much. Of course, like you’ve said, I’ve got a fanbase and that’s all great going into it. So, my biggest thing, though, that I want to do right now is make sure my fans and everything have all the info they need to be able to watch the show and see what they want to see and have fun with that. In the meantime, of course there’s going to be a new fanbase coming in, and that’s all great. I would love if — some of the new people who have never heard of me come in and start watching the show — I would love it they started to be interested in women’s wrestling as well. That, of course, is my perfect-world marriage of the two. But you never really know what you’re going to get as far as audience goes; who’s going to watch it, who’s going to connect. It’s just exciting, the prospect of new people coming across my work and seeing what they think. Brandi on if she was close with Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) and what she learned from watching her on the original WAGS: No, actually. Barbie, actually, she was friends more so with Cody than me. I really don’t know Barbie very well. I was on my way in when she was on her way out. I feel like it would’ve been weird for me to reach out to her. I’m sure at some point we’ll run into each other. I think she and Cody even trained together at [Ohio Valley Wrestling], so they’ve known each other for a long time, which is cool. But, I guess if there’s anything I learned from Barbie and watching her on the show is, she, in my opinion, was herself, which is great. There are always going to be people who, I think, miss the mark because they try so hard to be something on a show like this, what they think other people expect them to be or whatever. I feel like the people who resonate the most are the one’s who are themselves, rather than trying to be somebody they’re not. And I think Barbie was herself on the show, which is why she’s had success with it.