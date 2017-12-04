Alberto El Patron Speaks Out On Why He And Paige Ended Their Relationship

Alberto El Patron was a recent guest on Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan and addressed his recent breakup with Paige; you can read a few transcribed highlights (credit: Bill Pritchard of Wrestlezone.com) and listen to the episode on PodcastOne. By now everybody knows that we’re not together. We decided to end our relationship because she’s in Orlando and I’m in San Antonio, and now she’s back on the road, and you know the schedule [in WWE]. It’s non-stop, and my schedule is non-stop with my wrestling shows and projects… we were not seeing each other. Because she was training and getting ready to go back, they weren’t letting her come to San Antonio and I couldn’t go to Orlando because I have three little kids, and I was coming home two or three days and I had to choose between going to Orlando and staying with my kids. So, of course I decided to stay with my kids. We decided to end our relationship. Alberto El Patron Confirms He’s Thinking About Leaving Pro Wrestling; Teases A Retirement Tour For 2019 I know people just found out, or they are just finding out right now… we ended the relationship weeks ago. We both agreed not to say absolutely anything, because we got tired of being covered in media, the people, everyone having an opinion, including family. An opinion about what we do and what we used to do, so we decided not to say anything. When we were in Canada doing Impact [Wrestling] tapings, I talked to Paige and said ‘listen, I think it’s about time for us to say something. People are starting to realize we weren’t together because I’m always working or with my kids somewhere else, and you’re always hanging out with your friends.’ And [Paige said] ‘No, no, no, I don’t want to. We had an agreement. If you want to say something, say something.’ And I was going to respect the agreement but then apparently a friend accidentally posted a video, or put a video out there [on Snapchat]. People were coming to me and sharing it with me so I called Paige and asked what was going on. She said it was an accident, it was my friend, but I said ‘it’s always your friends, your family, your brother, someone from your side and it’s just not fair. We had an agreement, and even though it wasn’t you breaking it, it was someone from your side, and I’m just tired of being affected by your side of people.’ That’s the reality of things. We ended up on good terms; she wants the best for me, I want the best for her. I know she’s going to be the most successful Diva in history; she has all the talent. We had the most amazing relationship, and the haters, they never broke us. We decided to do this because it was the best for both of our careers and my kids.