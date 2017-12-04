Austin Aries Revealed As Newest Roster Member Of Defiant Wrestling

Austin Aries was unveiled as the latest roster member for Defiant Wrestling at tonight’s ‘We Are Defiant’ event that live streamed on YouTube.

Aries made his debut after interrupting General Manager Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett) and Defiant Champion Marty Scurll’s in-ring promo. Bennett alluded to signing the ‘hottest free agent’ to a six-month deal, and Aries made his appearance to the delight of the shocked crowd. Aries told Scurll his time was up and mocked ‘The Villain’ with his own umbrella before Bennett awarded him the contract:

