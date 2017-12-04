WWE 2K18 Confirmed For Release On Nintendo Switch

2K Games issued the following release outlining the Nintendo Switch release of WWE 2K18 this week:

2K today announced that WWE 2K18, the latest entry in the flagship WWE video game franchise, will be available for Nintendo Switch starting on December 6. The Nintendo Switch edition is a robust offering showcasing the following:

All of the series’ biggest modes, including MyCAREER, Road to Glory, customizable Universe Mode, Online play, local multiplayer and the dynamic Creation Suite;

New features, including the new grapple carry system, new weight detection, thousands of new animations, a massive backstage area, the biggest roster ever and up to six characters onscreen at once, as well as the ability to play on TV or in handheld mode with up to four people in online and local multiplayer;

And lastly, for those who pre-ordered the physical version of WWE 2K18 on Nintendo Switch, two playable versions of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle: his WWE “American Hero” persona (2001) and his ECW “Wrestling Machine” persona (2006). Digital WWE 2K18 customers will be able to download the Kurt Angle pack at no additional cost through December 13, 2017.

For complete details on this WWE 2K18 announcement, see the blog post here.

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is available now worldwide for the PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC and starting on December 6 for Nintendo Switch.

