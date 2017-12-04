John Cena vs Roman Reigns Announced For Another Upcoming WWE Live Event, Bo Dallas Challenges Finn Balor (Video)

WWE Live

According to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, John Cena versus Roman Reigns will take place at the WWE live event in Long Island on Wednesday, December 27.

Cena versus Reigns had previously been announced for the previous night at Madison Square Garden; the following matches and appearances are also being advertised for the Coliseum show:

The Shield vs Bray Wyatt, Sheamus & Cesaro

John Cena vs Samoa Joe

Finn Balor vs The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

Appearances by Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley, Kane, Matt Hardy, Enzo Amore and many more

