John Cena vs Roman Reigns Announced For Another Upcoming WWE Live Event, Bo Dallas Challenges Finn Balor (Video)

|
WWE Live
According to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, John Cena versus Roman Reigns will take place at the WWE live event in Long Island on Wednesday, December 27.
Cena versus Reigns had previously been announced for the previous night at Madison Square Garden; the following matches and appearances are also being advertised for the Coliseum show:
Jason Jordan Calls Out Reigns For IC Title Match, Behind The Scenes Look At The Rock’s EW Cover Shoot
WWE RAW
The following video features Bo Dallas issuing a challenge to Finn Balor in honor of The Miz for tonight’s WWE RAW: