Machine Gun Kelly To Perform At WWE Tribute To The Troops

Machine Gun Kelly posted the following on Twitter, confirming he will be performing his new single ‘Home’ at next week’s WWE Tribute To The Troops special event:

going to be performing our new song “Home” for the first time in front of our soldiers at the @WWE Tribute to the Troops.. tune in 12/14 on USA — Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) December 5, 2017

WWE will tape this year’s Tribute To The Troops show tomorrow night at Naval Base San Diego with the two-hour special airing Thursday, December 14 at 8/7 C on USA Network. WWE will also tape this week’s WWE Smackdown Live at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego tomorrow night.

Press Release: WWE Thanks America’s Armed Forces w/ 15th Annual Tribute To The Troops Celebration

WWE.com has since posted the following: