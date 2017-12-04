Machine Gun Kelly To Perform At WWE Tribute To The Troops

Bill Pritchard

Machine Gun Kelly posted the following on Twitter, confirming he will be performing his new single ‘Home’ at next week’s WWE Tribute To The Troops special event:

WWE will tape this year’s Tribute To The Troops show tomorrow night at Naval Base San Diego with the two-hour special airing Thursday, December 14 at 8/7 C on USA Network. WWE will also tape this week’s WWE Smackdown Live at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego tomorrow night.

Press Release: WWE Thanks America’s Armed Forces w/ 15th Annual Tribute To The Troops Celebration

WWE.com has since posted the following:

Acclaimed hip-hop artist Machine Gun Kelly will perform at the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops at Naval Base San Diego, airing Thursday, Dec. 14, at 8/7 C on USA Network.

MGK announced his involvement in WWE’s annual holiday celebration on Twitter.

Among the songs MGK will be performing is his new single, “Home,” featuring Bebe Rexha and X Ambassadors. The track will be featured in the forthcoming Netflix film, “Bright,” starring Will Smith, coming Friday, Dec. 22.

MGK is a longtime member of the WWE Universe, having performed during John Cena’s WrestleMania XXVIII entrance and on the June 15, 2015, edition of Raw, when he withstood a powerbomb from Kevin Owens off the stage.

Don’t miss MGK on the two-hour WWE Tribute to the Troops special on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 8/7 C on USA Network.
