Braun Strowman vs Kane, Number One Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

WWE RAW

Drew Gulak will face Rich Swann on next week’s episode of WWE RAW, with the winner facing Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Gulak defeated Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali in a fatal four way match on tonight’s show.

Monster Brawl

Braun Strowman versus Kane is also set for next week’s show after Kane issued the challenge on tonight’s episode of RAW. Kane appeared on the Titantron after Braun Strowman attacked Elias on tonight’s show: