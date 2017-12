The ‘Broken Brilliance’ has returned… but this time it’s in the form of ‘WOKEN’ Matt Hardy on WWE television.

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW saw the official ‘debut’ of Woken Matt on RAW, as he cut in during a Bray Wyatt promo and sentenced Wyatt to deletion, saying he had been woken:

Related: WWE RAW Results For 12/4

Following the promo, Bray Wyatt posted the following: