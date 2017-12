Nia Jax Responds To Enzo Twitter Flirtation

Last night on RAW there was a surprising encounter between Nia Jax and Enzo backstage where many observed a bit of a “spark” between the two.

Enzo and Nia shared the following on Twitter last night after RAW following up on the moment:

most girls? Nah.. ALL girls wanna be with a champion … #HowYouDoin? — Enzo Amore (@real1) December 5, 2017

WWE has released the following video on-line: