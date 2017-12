Kevin Owens has posted the following on Twitter noting that he’s had to delete his Instagram account over harassment from fans towards he and his wife: Social media is an absolute cesspool. The way some people try and ruin people’s lives for no apparent reason is genuinely depressing. My Instagram is gone, again and now people are going after my wife too. It’s disgusting. Needless to say, I would never do this to my family. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 4, 2017 Related: Vince McMahon Did Not Like Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho At WM33; Owens Says He Took It As ‘A Failure’