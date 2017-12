Matt Hardy has released the following on Twitter continuing to fuel his new “woken” persona and feud with Bray Wyatt:

There is a MYRIAD of VILLAINS & DEMONS to DELETE on this plane identified as WWE. pic.twitter.com/AOTsfXWk7d

The #WOKEN Era has arrived.

#RAW is now MAGIC.

If you are a #WOKENWarrior that wishes to ENLIST in my PRESTIGIOUS Platoon, WATCH & RETWEET this PROCLAMATION of DELETION. https://t.co/eqgCgRqR8z

The #GreatWar has COMMENCED upon the GREAT GAME identified as @WWE .

Oh, Consumer of Terrestrial Entities..

Our SOULS have known one another for EONS, you just aren’t aware…..YET.

The Great War is upon us.

As well as your impending DELETION. https://t.co/mZQRIweJ8g

— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 5, 2017