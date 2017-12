Tribute To The Troops To Be Filmed On Naval Ship?

Samoa Joe has released the following photo on Twitter showing off what looks to be a WWE ring being setup outside on a United State Navy ship for Tribute to The Troops:

Renee Young has also shared the following noting that the ship is the USS Dewey:

#TributeToTheTroops A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:37am PST

WWE has released the following video on-line: