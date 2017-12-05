Alexa Bliss & Sasha Banks To Make WWE History In UAE, Superstars Participate In Naval Training (Photos)

Alexa Bliss & Sasha Banks To Make WWE History In UAE

Alexa Bliss is set to defend her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks this Friday night at the WWE Live event in the capitol of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi.

When two face off they will be wrestling in the first WWE women’s match to ever take place in the UAE.

Related: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexa Bliss (Video)

Superstars Participate In Naval Training

WWE has shared the following noting that The Ascension, Rhyno, Heath Slater, NXT’s Steve Cutler and Ricky Steamboat were participating in naval training at Navy Base Coronado earlier today:

The Superstars also took some time to meet with a WWE fan named Cole: