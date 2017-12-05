Longtime Impact Executive Reportedly Leaving, Mr. McMahon Fires Eric Bischoff: RAW ’05 (Video)

Longtime Impact Executive Reportedly Leaving

PWInsider.com is reporting that “Big” John Gaburick will officially be leaving Impact Wrestling after the first of the year.

Their report goes on to say that Gaburick had been kept on as a consultant after Anthem took over but was mainly there as insurance in case things did not work out with Jeff Jarrett. Gaburick had been working on the production side of things to help with the transition but it was Scott D’More and Sonjay Dutt that were handling the creative direction.

With D’More and Don Callis announced earlier today as taking over as Executive Vice Presidents, and taking on more power, Gaburick will be exiting.

Gaburick had already planned on leaving the company for outside projects but was put in a position to take on an increased role in recent months with the drama surrounding Jeff Jarrett.

