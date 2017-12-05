This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Score Increases, Post Baby Brie Bella Gets Back In The Ring (Video)

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE RAW had 369,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 397,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show had 245,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 206,000 last week. Overall, this week’s show had 615,000 total interactions, which is up from 603,000 total interactions last week. With the increase, this week’s episode of WWE RAW remained the top ranked airing in the series and specials category for the tenth consecutive week in a row.

WWE’s Top 10 Moments From RAW (Video), Rowan & Mojo Take Part In Fire Fighting Training, Birthdays Today

Total Divas

The following is a new preview for this week’s episode of Total Divas where Brie Bella gets back in the ring to train after having her baby: