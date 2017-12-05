Cody Rhodes Says ‘All In’ Event Will Have Date & Venue Within Two Weeks, Mike Bennett Comments On New Film ‘Saving Christmas’ (Video)

All In

Cody Rhodes recently commented on the progress of the 10,000 seat ‘All In’ live event he is co-promoting with the Young Bucks.

Cody gave the following response to ESPN.com‘s Michael Wonsover (via Tim Fiorvanti):

“We’ll have a date and a place within two weeks. That’s why I went ahead and commented on the original story, because it’s far enough along in the process that people need to know it’s happening. I was confident enough to say let’s do it. Matt and Nick were confident enough to say let’s do it, but this is something that hasn’t been done. A lot of things have to happen. I think I’m most excited about the creation process. Putting this together with those two guys myself. Some of the stuff that we’ve already got on board — not talent-based, but as far as people who are involved with this and people who have put some confidence in us, it’s just crazy.”

Saving Christmas

The following video features Mike Bennett commenting on his experience working on the new film ‘Saving Christmas’ which is available now on DVD and digital download formats: